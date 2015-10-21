Arrest made in September shooting at Meriwether Co. club

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – An arrest has been made in the shooting at a Meriwether County club that injured 10 people.

According to Sheriff Chuck Smith, Tommie Thornton, 22, was arrested on Oct. 12 at his home in LaGrange.

He’s been charged with nine counts of aggravates assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is currently being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond.

The shooting occurred at 1140 Hill Haven Road in Greenville at the Hill Haven Event Center, formerly known as Club CJ on Sept. 27.

"This is an active ongoing investigation with additional charges pending and additional arrest," Smith said. "Our investigators have certainly stepped up in tracking down these leads, often times dealing with reluctant or uncooperative victims and witnesses."

