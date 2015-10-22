Sesame Street introduces first character with autism

(WTVM) – Meet the newest member of Sesame Street - Julia - the first character with autism.

The new character edition is all a part of their new initiative to show the world that all children are amazing.

Around one in 68 children are diagnosed with autism, and that makes this disorder more prevalent than childhood cancer, juvenile diabetes and pediatric AIDS combined. A recent study also showed that children with autism are five times more likely to be bullied than their peers.

And while there are differences between people with and without autism, children still share unique qualities and talents.

This is why Sesame Workshop created “Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children,” a nationwide initiative aimed at communities with children between the ages of 2 to 5. It also offers families different ways to overcome common challenges and simplify everyday activities.

