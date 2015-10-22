VIDEO: Sad girl sings Fetty Wap's '679' at goldfish's funeral

DALLAS, GA (WTVM) – We’ve all been there – it’s never fun to flush your beloved goldfish down the toilet.

It was an especially sad time for young Jayla Gleaton, 9, whose 15-year-old sister posted a video of what’s going down as the realest moment of her life: a goldfish funeral.

Nemo, the beloved goldfish, has tragically passed on. Carried on a napkin by his beloved owner and lone pallbearer to the heavenly sewers that await him, her sister recorded the procession and egged her sister on.

In loving memory of Nemo, Jayla sang Nemo's favorite song before his final swim – Fetty Wap’s 679.

Her sister, perhaps the world’s worst funeral director, first posted a snippet of the funeral on Twitter Oct. 14, tweeting it to Jimmy Fallon.

@jimmyfallon My little sister had a funeral for her Goldfish Nemo. Their favorite song was 679 by Fetty Wap pic.twitter.com/Cd2Bu5wNlw — Jazzïe (@Jazziejayy_) October 15, 2015

Jaylah’s sister, Jazmyne Gleaton, posted the entire funeral on YouTube on Oct. 17.

He is survived by his companion, Dori. Jayla, who is a very sweet girl, wants to thank everyone for their love and condolences in Nemo's passing. She said she hasn't gotten a new goldfish and is still sad about his death.

Jayla says Jazmyne has not apologized, but she's a good sister.

She says when she won him at an event the Fetty Wap song was playing, and she started dancing and Nemo looked happy, thus she decided it was his favorite song.

R.I.P. Nemo.

