UGA sets Nov. 21 succession date for Uga X

Uga IX, AKA Russ (left), will retire on Nov. 21, and Que (right) will be named Uga X. (Source: University of Georgia Athletic Association)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) – The University of Georgia announced on Thursday that they will formally introduce the latest member of the Georgia Bulldogs mascot fraternity in November.

Que will be introduced by Uga IX, also known as Russ, in Athens as the Georgia Bulldogs host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Nov. 21. Que will become Uga X, continuing the legacy of English Bulldogs as UGA’s beloved mascot.

''Uga is cherished by University of Georgia fans worldwide,'' said President Jere W. Morehead. ''We are grateful for Russ’s dedicated service, and we look forward to welcoming Que as our new mascot.''

Russ, Uga VIII’s half-brother, compiled an overall record of 44-19. He served as an interim Bulldog mascot for a total of 25 games, working nine games during the 2009 and 2010 seasons after Uga VII and VIII passed away.

Russ roamed the sidelines at all 14 games during the 2011 season. He then served for two wins at the beginning of the 2012 season before being promoted as Uga IX prior to the Florida Atlantic game on Sept. 15, 2012.

The ceremony will continue the tradition of the sworn-in Uga receiving his varsity letter.

This will also start a new trend for the beloved Uga's - both Russ and Que are not all-white English Bulldogs, like their predecessors. The former gatekeepers of the hedges are all buried in marble vaults in the southern stands of Sanford Stadium.

"We are thrilled to have Que join our long line of mascots and he has already proven to be up to the task of serving as our official mascot,'' UGA Athletics Director Greg McGarity said. ''We tip our cap to Russ, who served admirably as UGA IX and has been a great mentor to Que, UGA X. ''We also thank the remarkable Seiler family for their continued support of our program in such a special way.''

The Georgia Bulldogs mascot have been owned by Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler and his family since 1956. The Seiler family are from Savannah.

Uga was a nickname given by William Young, of Columbus, a law school classmate of Seiler's.

