Law enforcement release balloons in honor of cancer patients

Several law enforcement agencies in the Valley got up early Saturday morning to honor cancer survivors and patients.

The West Georgia Central Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association released more than 100 pink balloons.

Law enforcement and cancer survivors gathered in front of the John B. Amos Cancer Center to support breast cancer and other cancer survivors.

One of the supporters is a three year ovarian cancer survivor.

"You dictate to it and you keep fighting it. You have to have that support. It may be the Lord, your family, your coworkers. My coworkers were great. The police department was excellent," said Faye Reuhle, Administrative Clerk for the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit.

"We want to make sure they know we are supporting them and behind. We've been blowing up balloons since 6:30 this morning. We had some phenomenal supporters,"said Lt. Dent-Fitzpatrick, President of West Georgia Central Chapter.

Officers from Columbus State University, the Harris and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police and the Marshal's Office participated in the first-ever balloon release.

