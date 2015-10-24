National Civil War Naval Museum hosts Pirate Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dozens of people participated in the National Civil War Naval Museum’s Pirate Festival Saturday.

This is a free event for people to come together in the community and enjoy vendors, play games and learn more about what the museum has to offer. Organizations including Valley Rescue Mission and the National Infantry Museum were also in attendance.

“It’s an opportunity for us to work together as a community and to show what the arts community can do and some of the nonprofits, how we can work together better, and that is one of the big goals here to come on down and learn a lot more of what we can do for the community,” Jeff Seymour said, Director of Education and History for the museum.

This is a two-day event that will continue until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

