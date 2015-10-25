Traffic accident in Harris Co. kills teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teen died Saturday morning following a single-car accident in Harris County.

Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon said Colby Hooper, 18, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at 11:06 a.m. on Saturday at Midtown Medical Center after undergoing several surgeries.

According to Weldon, Hooper was riding as a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when it crashed at exit 25 on GA Hwy. 116 in the southbound lane in Harris County just after midnight on Saturday.

Three people in all were inside the vehicle. Weldon said the driver and the passengers were not wearing seat belts. One person from the accident is still hospitalized with injuries, while the other person has been released.

Weldon says speed likely played a role in the accident.

The family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for funeral accounts. You can view it here.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

*EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated that Hooper was the driver of this truck during the accident. That was incorrect and the errors have been changed. We regret the misinformation in publishing.

