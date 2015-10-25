Columbus woman reports getting shot at during road rage - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman reports getting shot at during road rage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  A Columbus woman told police she and her young child were victims of road rage that involved gunfire Friday night.

According to the police report, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-185 south between the Airport Thruway and Manchester Expressway exits.  

The woman said the driver of a gold Lexus SUV swerved into her lane on Whitesville Road near Steve B's.  When both cars reached the red light at Airport Thruway, the woman said she told the driver of the Lexus, "You guys almost hit me!"

A woman in the Lexus then shouted obscene words, according to the woman.   Both vehicles then proceeded onto the expressway heading southbound on I-185 when the woman said she heard gunshots. 

She told her three year old son who was in the backseat to get down. 

She believes three bullets hit her vehicle, two in the trunk of her car and tire. 

The total damage is estimated at $750, according to the report.

No arrests have been made and no one was hurt.

