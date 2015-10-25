UPDATE: Columbus PD arrests two teens in shooting death of Montg - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Columbus PD arrests two teens in shooting death of Montgomery man

Amari Evans. (Source: Muscogee County Jail/Columbus Police Department) Amari Evans. (Source: Muscogee County Jail/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus detectives are investigating the city’s 15th homicide of the year, and two teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting.  

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 20-year-old Benjamin Walker, Jr., of Montgomery, was shot Saturday morning shortly after 3 a.m. at a home located at 407 Baywood Court in Columbus. 

The Columbus Police Department says 18-year-old Amari Evans, of Montgomery, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Columbus have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Walker, Jr.

It was originally reported to police that a home invasion had led caused Walker to be shot as a result of the break-in. Police determined that a home invasion did not take place, and the investigation led to the arrest of the suspects.

Walker was pronounced dead by Bryan at the Midtown Medical Center at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

Evans has been charged with the false report of a crime, tampering with evidence, reckless conduct, and theft by bringing stolen property into the state. Evans was taken to the Muscogee County Jail following his arrest. 

During his recorder's court hearing on Monday, Evans had one of the tampering charges dropped. He was held on bail on $8,000 bond. 

The 16-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter, false report of a crime, reckless conduct, possession of a handgun by a minor, and tampering with evidence. The juvenile was taken to the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention and his preliminary hearing was held on Monday in Juvenile Court.

Walker's body will be transported to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

