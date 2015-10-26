Jordan High School addresses new procedures, wearing camouflage for students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Parents and students at Jordan High School are up in arms about a new safety policy prohibiting the wearing of camouflage by students, and high school administrators have addressed those concerns.

According to MCSD Director of Communications Valerie Fuller, the Columbus Police Department informed administrators at Jordan High that camouflage has reportedly been worn “by members of at least one known gang in the area.”

"New procedures have been implemented to ensure orderly operation at the school and to help keep students and staff safe," Fuller said in an email.

In a letter released by Fuller from Jordan High School Principal Alton White, new producers have been set banning the wearing of camouflage clothing on campus.

The letter also says that book bags are no longer permitted on campus and students who are not a part of any school-sponsored activity must report to the cafeteria for study hall or tutoring.

“Jordan High School parents and students have been notified via a letter and connect calls from the principal (throughout the weekend) about dress code and locker access for all students following the reported safety advisory from the Columbus Police Department,” Fuller said.

The notice, from White, also says students who are picked up by parents must be picked up by 3:45 p.m.; if it’s after 3:45 p.m., they must be in the cafeteria until their transportation arrives. The letter was shared with parents and students beginning on Friday and through the weekend.

The new changes are effective Monday, Oct. 26.

