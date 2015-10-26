GA first lady reads to Chattahoochee Valley kids Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia first lady Sandra Deal visited with pre-Kindergarten student in LaGrange and Columbus on Monday.

Deal read to students at the Growing Room in Columbus and Hillcrest Elementary School in LaGrange, posting the photos with on her Facebook page.

The school visits were a part of the first lady’s “Read across Georgia” tour, encouraging “live-long learners” through reading.

The first lady has visited all 159 counties and 181 school districts in Georgia.

A former educator and the daughter of teachers, Deal taught in Georgia public schools for more than 15 years and retired as a sixth grade teacher in Hall County.

Deal also serves as the chair of the Governor’s Office for Children and Family, according to her biography.

