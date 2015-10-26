Muscogee Co. Deputy suffers broken nose, injures ribs following accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in a three car pile-up Sunday evening is now resting at home.

Travis Stiles, who works in the jail, was released from the hospital Sunday night following a head-on collision on Highway 80 west near Ladonia, AL.

The crash happened near Pondarosa Drive as Stiles was in his personal vehicle, an F-150, heading home.

According to his wife Staci, he suffered a broken nose and separated ribs.

Sheriff John Darr released this statement, "He wasn’t injured as bad as we thought. We are wishing him a speedy recovery as well as the others involved.”

The cause of the crash is unclear.

