EXCLUSIVE: Victim speaks after toddler almost shot on I-185

A Columbus woman is speaking out about the events leading up to a shooting Friday night and blames road rage for an incident that could have killed her 3-year-old son.

Around 8:30 p.m., the victim says a gold SUV Lexus swerved, nearly hitting her in front of Stevi B's on Whitesville Rd.

“When we got to the stop light I said 'hey you guys almost hit me' and next thing you know she started calling me all type of names,” says the victim, who is still in fear for her safety and requested her identity remain anonymous.

Both vehicles proceeded to enter 185 Southbound. The victim says the Lexus truck got behind her in between the Airport Thruway and Manchester exists and fired three shots at her car.

“I just heard gunshots and my son bust out crying. I smelt gun powder on the inside of my car and so I didn’t know if my son was hit or not so I told him to get on the floor,” said the victim.

Although her son was not injured, she says he is still shaken up by this horrific incident.

“They just don’t realize they could have shot my baby in the backseat with that bullet.”

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information about this incident call the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3400.

