AL girl battling cancer meets Taylor Swift at Atlanta concert

ATLANTA (WTVM) – A little girl from Tuscaloosa named Taylor got to hang out with another Taylor in Atlanta on Oct. 25.

But the girl she shares a name with music superstar Taylor Swift, headlining her monster “1989” World Tour, and the younger Taylor got to share her story of juvenile cancer with Swift.

Taylor Rayburn, of Tuscaloosa, AL, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Wilms’ tumor in April 2015 – just two months before her sixth birthday. Little Taylor had a small tumor and one of her kidneys removed.

Wilms’ tumor is a rare kidney cancer that normally affects children and is also known as nephroblastoma, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Taylor’s mother, Allison Brinson Rayburn, shared the photo of the two Taylors backstage in Atlanta on her Facebook page. The post reads:

“We surprised Taylor this weekend and took her to see her favorite artist and very first concert ever! She wasn't able to celebrate on her real birthday so we thought we would surprise her and take her...no idea her dream of meeting her would come true! Taylor’s sweet mom was in the audience and took us back stage to meet her. So thank you Mrs. Andrea and Taylor Swift for making my child's year! She needed this! Taylor and her entourage were the sweetest and most humble people. She is just like you see on tv...I think we were all star struck! :) This is a night she will always remember!!She left saying, "I can't tell if this is a dream or for real!" So amazing!”

Allison also captured another photo of little Taylor with Swift’s mom, Andrea, who is also battling cancer.

Taylor Rayburn’s community has rallied around her illness. According to The Tuscaloosa News, 17 restaurants joined forces for Project Team Taylor, raising thousands of dollar for pediatric cancer treatment. The News said that she will have chemotherapy treatments through December and is expected to make a full recovery.

Rayburn’s family owns a bar and grill in Tuscaloosa.

Swift is known for her love and interactions with her large legion of fans. Swift's social media shows her lovingly accepting gifts, letters and taking selfies with "Swifties."

Dreams do come true!

