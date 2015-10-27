Body found on 23rd St. home in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Body found on 23rd St. home in Columbus

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The scene at 615 23rd Street. (Source: Tesia Reed/WTVM) The scene at 615 23rd Street. (Source: Tesia Reed/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A male body has been found in a home on 23rd Street in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. 

There is no positive identification of the person and Newton could not release a manner of death at this time. The body was described as a black male.

Deputy Coroner Newton said the body was found "badly decomposed" inside the back portion of the home and had "been there for a while." Newton said the man is believed to be homeless because he was using the Rose Hill Clothing Bank. 

He was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday. No foul play is suspected at this time. The home is located at 615 23rd St. 

The Columbus Police Department are on the scene investigating. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

