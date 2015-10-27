Family hosts 'celebration of life' in honor of Northside High student

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Family and friends will come together to celebrate the life of a Northside High School student who was killed in a car accident on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Natalie Pegram would have been 18 on Thursday, Oct. 29 and to celebrate her life there will be a community-wide event in honor of Pegram’s 18th birthday.

"This is going to be a positive, uplifting celebration of my daughter Natalie Pegram's life on the date of her 18th birthday...with birthday cake, a release into the sky of 18 lighted Japanese lanterns, candlelight vigil, the Northside High School chorus, and sharing of memories,” Natalie’s mom says.

Her birthday celebration of life will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. and the event is located at 5122 Pierce Chapel Road in Midland, GA.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

