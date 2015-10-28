SLIDESHOW: Adorable dog photobombs MN couple's engagement photoshoot

MINNEAPOLIS (WTVM) – Dog is man’s best friend, but one dog became man’s best photobomber during an engagement photoshoot for one Minnesota couple earlier this month.

Meet Louie – a 6-year-old dachshund who could not resist the picturesque setting of Megan Determan and Chris Kluthe’s photoshoot, arranged by DnK Photography in Minneapolis.

In the blog post “Louie & the epic engagement photo-bomb,” the photographer detailed their love of adding four-legged members of a couple’s family into photoshoots.

“For a lot of people pets are family, and so it’s only natural to include them in engagement photos,” the post said.

Louie definitely took that role to “another level,” the blog post detailed, as she jumps, pounced and stole every moment of the shot.

“Megan and Chris mentioned that Louie enjoyed playing in the leaves, but I wasn’t quite ready for HOW MUCH!” the post continued.

And Louie might be a little jealous of the future groom – this isn’t the first time he’s wanted the spotlight.

“Louie launched himself right in front of the camera totally blocking Chris out of the photo,” the post ended. “Turns out this isn’t the first time Louie has photo-bombed Chris, and Megan is starting to suspect a little bit of jealousy.”

The couple will be married in December. There is no word if Louie will be a ring-bearer (but he should be!).

MOBILE USERS: You can view the slideshow by clicking here.

