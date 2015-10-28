Bulloch House restaurant re-opening pushed back

Restaurant owners are still hard at work to re-open a popular Warms Springs attraction that was destroyed in an early summer fire, but will not make it by their intended Nov.1 date.

Owners of the historic Bulloch House restaurant are seeing how construction goes in the next few weeks before aiming for a new opening day, but hope to have everything done by the end of November.

Warm Springs officials are also waiting and excited, and say the area is really depending on the Bulloch House to re-open to help their economy and bring in more tourists.

A fire broke out at that business earlier this summer, burning more than 100 years of history down to the ground. Construction at a new location in downtown Warms Springs at the Victorian Tea room began months later, but the scheduled re-opening on Nov. 1 has been pushed back.

"It's not going to happen, unfortunately, we just ran into a lot of issues with the construction, you know when you're dealing with an older building you never know what's going to happen," said owner Sandy Lampert.

Projects included repairing the floor and air conditioning, treating mold, and clearing the attic of bats. The historic Bulloch House was built in 1893 and was converted into a restaurant in 1990.

