VIDEO: Alabama RB Derrick Henry crushes 500 lb. squat

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVM) – When you’re Alabama running back and potential Heisman candidate Derrick Henry, you don’t have to wait for Festivus to prove your feats of strength.

It’s the Alabama Crimson Tide’s bye-week, but that doesn’t stop Henry from hitting the gym.

The 6’3”, 242-pound junior hit the gym and was caught doing an impressive 500-pound squat and posted it on his Instagram on Thursday.

"After practice workouts every week with the best . #Bama#WeWORKIN," Henry posted on the video.

Because when you’ve already rushed for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns on 180 attempts, you need all of the leg strength possible.

#Beastmode.

