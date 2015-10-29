Deputies launch sex-offender crack down

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Department is in the middle of a statewide initiative to check on registered sex offenders, which began earlier this week and will end on Halloween night.

CityData.com lists 789 registered sex offenders living in Columbus, and 94 in Phenix City. That's a ratio of about 1 in 380 residents, which will make for a busy night for law enforcement agencies across the Valley on Halloween.

Officials from the Muscogee County Sheriff's office say "Operation Watchful Eye" began on October 26th and will include compliance checks for registered sex offenders.

Deputies also plan to execute any outstanding warrants, and make new arrests for those offenders in violation.The initiative will also include a round-up on Saturday for all offenders on probation who will be required to go to the probation/parole office from five to nine pm.

Sex offenders who are not on probation or parole will be checked on by sheriff's deputies the same evening.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles as well as the Phenix City Police Department will also be assisting in the Muscogee County Sheriff's initiative.

If you want to look up registered sex offenders living in your neighborhood you can visit the National Sex Offender Registry here.

