UPDATE: Arrest made in late-night stabbing of woman on Fay Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – According to Columbus Police Department Major Gil Slouchick, an arrest has been made in the late-night stabbing of a woman on Fay Drive.

Police say Seth Edward Francis, 25, has been charged with the crime and will appear in recorder’s court on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Francis came to the police station around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Following an investigation, officers believed he was the person involved and responsible, and was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The stabbing took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 4300 block of Fay Dr. in Columbus.

The victim, 24-year-old Markia Jordan, suffered multiple stab wounds to her body, managed to run from her house, but collapsed in someone else’s yard.

Jordan was taken to Midtown Medical Center and rushed into surgery. She is still listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus Police at (706)-653-3400.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.