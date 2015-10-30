Columbus police officer involved in accident on Double Churches Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Officials are on the scene of an accident involving an officer who was driving a police motorcycle cruiser on Friday around 8:45 a.m.

According to police, the officer was traveling southbound on Double Churches Road when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. The officer then swerved, trying to avoid the vehicle, and crashed into a small brick guard and fence. Columbus police also confirmed that the officer's motorcycle flipped three times after he was ejected from the vehicle.

An off duty firefighter witnessed the accident and stopped to help the officer. Cat-scans and other tests are being ran on the officer before releasing the extent of his injuries.

Muscogee County School District Communications Director Valerie Fuller says there was a bus turning into Double Churches Middle School at the time of the accident. The students on that bus were examined by EMS. There were no injuries reported and their parents were notified.

