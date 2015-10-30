VIDEO: Kids save money to surprise mom with dream trip to Disney

A mom got her birthday wish, thanks to her kids. (Source: Josh Anderson/YouTube)

(WTVM) – When was the last time you made your mom’s dreams come true? Well, this group of siblings may make you work overtime for that feat.

Three siblings say they saved up all of their money for two years to give their mom, Beth Anderson, the gift of her dreams – a birthday trip to Disney World.

Her son, Joshua Anderson, says a lot of family and friends pitched in them to help out. Also featured in the video are their cousin Ian and Jack, a foreign exchange student living with the family.

“For 10 years, our family has not been on a real vacation. Mom has always wanted to take us back to Disney World. Well, little did she know for TWO years, her kids were saving paychecks, babysitting money, and loose change to afford to take her for her 50th birthday!” Anderson said in his Facebook post.

The video posted on Oct. 12 shows the kids telling them why they did this for their mom and the surprise reveal.

The trip is planned for mid-January.

