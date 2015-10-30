Police patrols will increase for Halloween weekend

Some of the Halloween festivities are already underway but as you enjoy the weekend, remember the eyes of the law are closely watching.

More than 157 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. Most will be small children searching for all the treats.

"The children tend to be happy when they get the candy and they are not totally paying attention," said Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department.

Major Hawk says every year police patrols are increased in neighborhoods because of Halloween. Keeping a watchful eye on where you're driving can prevent someone from getting hurt.

"It's an increase possibility of children getting injured cause there's a lot more people on the street cause most of them walk. There's even businesses, they are great to open doors and let the kids come in." said Hawk.

As for adults, Major Hawk says police patrols will also have a heavier presence downtown.

"People tend to go out to night clubs and things like that, but they have to realize that we realize that too. And we do increase those patrols in those areas," said Major Hawk.

And while it's okay to have a good time this weekend, Hawk reminds people to not drink and drive make sure you have designated driver.

AAA will also be having their Tow-to-Go services through Halloween weekend, beginning Oct. 30 thru Nov. 1 at 6 a.m. The phone number is 855-2Tow-2Go.

