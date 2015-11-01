AU student texts ex-boyfriend lyrics to Adele's 'Hello' - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AU student texts ex-boyfriend lyrics to Adele's 'Hello'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Adele's lyrics are so powerful, they were made a powerful prank tool for one poor guy. (Source: AP Graphics) Adele's lyrics are so powerful, they were made a powerful prank tool for one poor guy. (Source: AP Graphics)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – There is no better way for a young woman to confuse a young man than through text message.

It’s probably not what Mary Caldarella meant to do – it looks like she was trying to have fun – but the screenshots of texts sent to her ex with the lyrics to Adele’s latest single Hello confused him and entertained everyone else.

Caldarella, who is a public relations student at Auburn University from Atlanta, tweeted the screenshots of their exchange on Oct. 28. In the exchange, the guy, only identified as Matt, seemed to be hopeful of another chance with her, only to say, "I feel like you'll really regret saying this when you're sober." 

Matt didn't stand a chance. You can see the tweets here.

Since the post has gone viral, Caldarella has since turned her Twitter profile to private

Caldarella isn’t the only one who is in love with Adele’s first single in five years. The single’s music video has more than 180 million views on YouTube.

The single was released on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • AU student's prank: cute or cruel?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Cute!
    35%
    26 votes
    Cruel!
    65%
    49 votes

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • East Alabama News

    East Alabama News

    Follow all of the news from East Alabama. 

    More >>

    Follow all of the news from East Alabama. 

    More >>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly