'HTGAWM' star Viola Davis's daughter dresses as her for Halloween

(WTVM) – It’s safe to say that actress Viola Davis has had an impressive career and a big year in 2015.

The star of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder has been flattered for her presence and her portrayal as Annalise Keating on the show, especially after her Emmy's win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama in September.

Nothing is more flattering than having a little girl wanting to be you – and Davis’s daughter, Genesis, did just that by dressing up as her mom for Halloween.

The actress posted the picture on her Facebook page on Saturday.

“So.....the Elsa costume? Didn't work for her. The Pirate? A no go. So she finally said," I just want to be YOU mommy"! So... uhh.....this is ME,” Davis wrote.

So cute!

