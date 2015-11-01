Russell Co. media specialist to bike 90+ miles for new books

More books are needed to fill the e-library book shelves of Russell County High School, and the school's library media specialist will be making a 90-mile bike ride to help provide more books and computers for students.

First-year media specialist Scotty Brooks, who is also an avid cyclist, wants to increase the number of books in the library for students and spark more interest in reading for pleasure and learning.

Because of several state budget cuts that have been recently made and operating on little to no budget, the school hasn't been able to buy new library books.

It has been his mission to organize the 'Ride to Provide'. The almost seven-hour bike will be from the parking lot of the high school to the state capitol building in Montgomery to raise money for books.

"We have over a thousand students in a 6-A school. Generally, that would be a pretty excessive amount of books to have," Brooks said. "Right now we are probably half of the amount of books that we actually need for the volume of students that we have. Plus the age of our books. We want to get some that would spark interest to get them reading."

Brooks is also hoping to buy more computers for the library, and is looking to raise $5,000. He says he is passionate about all the students in the community having the resources to be dedicated to reading.

He has started a gofundme account, which can be found on the Russell County High School website. Supporters can also send checks to the school in care of library.

Brooks will be leaving the high school parking lot Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. EST. He's encouraging other adult cyclists to join him for either the entire or half of the journey.

Brooks has also contacted some Alabama state representatives and Governor Robert Bentley to let them know about the 'Ride to Provide'. He's hoping they'll donate to the cause.

