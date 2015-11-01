Second arrest made in September club shooting in Meriwether Co.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith reported that a second arrest has been made in the mass shooting that occurred on Sept. 27 in Greenville.

United States Marshal’s Service arrested Demarcus LaQuan Norman, of LaGrange, at his home on Oct. 28.

Norman was arrested on warrants for 10 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Norman is being held without bond in the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The shooting happened at 1140 Hill Haven Road in Greenville at the Hill Haven Event Center, formerly known as Club CJ on Sept. 27.

In all, 10 people were shot during the incident.

This is the second arrest in connection to this shooting. Tommie Thornton, 22, was arrested on Oct. 12 at his home in LaGrange.

Thornton has been charged with nine counts of aggravates assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

