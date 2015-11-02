PHOTO: Boston Marathon bombing survivor dresses in 'Forrest Gump'-themed Halloween costume

(WTVM) – A Boston Marathon bombing survivor took a fun and clever approach to Halloween this year, and dressed as an iconic ‘90s movie character.

Rebekah Gregory, who lost her left leg as a result of her injuries from the bombing, totally nailed the character of Lieutenant Dan, played by actor Gary Sinese in the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

She had everything: a wheelchair, flannel, scraggly hair and beard, a short cigar, a bottle of cheap liquor and the eternally optimistic protagonist Forrest Gump. She posted the picture on Oct. 31.

“I think Forrest always did say it best...’life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.’ So what you get...you go with. Happy Halloween everyone!!!” Gregory wrote on her post.

She’s now become an inspirational speaker and amputee advocate, using the tragedy and the loss of her limb to inspire others.

“I also believe that every struggle not only teaches us a lesson but molds us into an even better version of ourselves than we could ever imagine,” Gregory says on her Facebook page.

Gregory was profiled by ESPN W in May, just a few weeks after running the last three miles of the 2015 Boston Marathon on a prosthetic.

She also testified during the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who along with his brother, Tamerlan, committed the bombing that killed three and injured more than 260 others on April 15, 2013.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to the death penalty in June following his April sentencing where he was found guilty of 30 counts, including the bombing, which was a capital offense. Tamerlan was killed during a subsequent shootout with law enforcement a week after the bombing.

