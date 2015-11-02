Soggy conditions Monday made for bumpy rides across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A steady downpour of rain in Columbus made for a bumpy ride for some drivers. We have reports of accidents and cars in ditches during this morning's commute.

In Columbus’s Oakland Park neighborhood, a ditch on Howell Avenue and Knox Street was holding water nearly ankle-deep. It was continuing to fill shortly after noon, where we’ve had more than four inches of rain.

The rain has been very problematic for drivers on I-185 northbound on Monday.



Aubrey Thompson, a homeowner in Oakland Park, says flooding is always a problem in their neighborhood.

Thompson says he's hoping city crews will come back out here to resurvey the area and come up with a solution for this ongoing problem.

In the meantime city crews are watching the hotspots around the city to make sure they don't overflow.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.