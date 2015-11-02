Deputies could make more arrests in Club CJ shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bar shooting that left eleven people injured in Meriwether County, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

An arrest has been made in the shooting at a Meriwether County shooting that injured 10 people in September.

City officials in Meriwether County have shut down the Hill Haven Event Center, also known as Club “CJ,” after close to a dozen residents were wounded during a shoot-out this weekend.

Weeks after a club shooting that sent 10 people to the hospital, Meriwether County deputies are still making arrests.

Officials say they first arrested 22-year-old Tommie Thornton soon after the incident, then last week took 20-year-old Demarcus LaQuan Norman into custody. However, they might have leads on other suspects as well.

Slow but steady, investigators are inching their way closer to answers on the mass shooting that started with an illegal gambling game and guns being draw, and ended with at least 10 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

"It's been so difficult in finding folks and getting folks to come forward to provide us with the information necessary to make an arrest," said Sheriff Chuck Smith.

Norman, the latest suspect to be taken into custody, is facing 10 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

"This was a wake-up call for us and we want to address it going forward where we can be sure to provide a great safe community for our citizens," said Theron Gay, Interim Meriwether County Manager.

Weeks ago county officials met to discuss the September 27 shootout at the Hill Haven Event Center, better known to locals as Club CJ. The victims of the brawl ranged in age from 16 to 29.

Since then, county leaders have shut the club down in Greenville, GA as the shootout marked the final straw in a long line of issues surrounding the location. Officials say Club CJ previously had citations for alcohol and hours of operation violations.

"A lot of kids, young people, are looking for a place to go to socialize, I have no problem with them trying to find that location if we can make sure that location provides a safe environment for those kids that want to have somewhere to go and socialize," said Sheriff Smith.

Norman remains in jail Monday evening with no bond and officials say there could be more arrests in this incident.

