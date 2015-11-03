VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel's 5th annual 'I Told My Kids I Ate Their Hal - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel's 5th annual 'I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy 2015'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
This little guy was not a happy camper. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube) This little guy was not a happy camper. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube)

LOS ANGELES (WTVM) – 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' is known for its pranks – and just a few days after Halloween, they’ve brought back their most popular one in the show’s run.

It’s the fifth year for the shows “I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy 2015” – where young kids are tricked by their parents every year, and recorded for their own amusement.

Some kids didn’t fall for it – calling Kimmel’s prank out directly to their parents (thanks, YouTube).

The reactions of many of the kids is typical – tears followed by the demand for their candy. Kimmel said the show received a record number of reactions this year.

The video also ended with a pitch to Operation Gratitude, urging folks to donate their leftover Halloween candy to troops overseas. For more information on Operation Gratitude, click here.

