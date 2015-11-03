Mother speaks after officer shoots her son

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A mother speaks out after her son was shot by a Columbus Police officer Tuesday morning.



Tammy Cain says her 29-year-old son is currently at Midtown Medical Center where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Cain says she is still trying to understand how a traffic stop turned into a shooting.



“He was going to give him a citation for driving with no license. So therefore my son did not do anything crazy for the police to shoot him,” says Cain, whose pregnant daughter says she saw the whole thing.



“The police officer jumped into the car with my brother then it went into reverse and some type of way it went in drive and that's when the police officer started shooting,” says Cain’s daughter.



Chief Boren says the shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. when officers were responding to a burglary. Police were on 28th Street, which is in between 3rd and 4th Avenue, when they smelled drugs coming from a car parked on 28th Street .



While approaching the car, Boren says a second officer noticed a weapon and that’s when officers attempted to arrest the suspect, but Police say he put the car into gear, and it hit an undercover vehicle before crashing into an apartment.



It has not been determined yet if any citations were issued or if any arrests will be made once the 29-year-old man is released from Midtown Medical Center.



The officer involved in the shooting did sustain some injuries. This case is now being investigated by GBI.



