Support armed forces by greenlighting a vet

Support armed forces by greenlighting a vet

Looking for a way to honor our nation's bravest, hardest-working men and women this Veterans Day? 

You can go green by greenlighting a vet. 

Change a visible light at your home or office to a green bulb for everyone to see. 

Green is the color of hope, renewal and well-being and the term greenlight means to move forward. 

"Greenlight a vet" is also intended to spark a national conversation regarding the recognition of veterans. 

To learn more about Greenlight a Vet, visit their official website at this link

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. For a full list of Veterans Day deals and discounts, click here.

