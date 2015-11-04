Support armed forces by greenlighting a vet

Looking for a way to honor our nation's bravest, hardest-working men and women this Veterans Day?

You can go green by greenlighting a vet.

Change a visible light at your home or office to a green bulb for everyone to see.

Green is the color of hope, renewal and well-being and the term greenlight means to move forward.

"Greenlight a vet" is also intended to spark a national conversation regarding the recognition of veterans.

To learn more about Greenlight a Vet, visit their official website at this link.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. For a full list of Veterans Day deals and discounts, click here.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.