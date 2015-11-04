GA man caught following violation of protective order with Indiana teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man who fled with a 17-year-old Indiana girl on Tuesday was caught in Columbus on Wednesday.

According to the City of Madison, IN Police Department Facebook page, Latasha Vasquez, 17, was reported missing to police on Nov. 3.

Police said that Vasquez was with 23-year-old Andreakus Crawford, of Columbus. Police said that there was a protective order between the two, although it is not clear what the protective order is about.

According to the Madison (IN) Courier, the pair were tracked down in Columbus via cell phone tracking. Crawford was detained by the Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

The newspaper and Madison Police both say Crawford could face charges of violating the protective order, although it appears that Vasquez left home on her own and was found unharmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.