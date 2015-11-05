Stars and Strikes managing partner discusses June 2016 opening of new business

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new business has closed a deal for the space remaining at the former Front Porch of the South.

A deal to bring Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center to Columbus was reached on Thursday, co-owner Jack Canouse confirmed with News Leader 9. The proposed grand opening date is June 1, 2016.

Canouse said the Columbus facility, coming in at approximately 57,000 square feet, will have the largest game room out of all of their locations, bumper cars, 30 lanes of bowling, and also possibly having the largest laser tag facility out of all of their locations.

“We know that there’s a demand down here that are looking for something to do with their kids like Chris and I do the same thing with ours - there’s just not a lot of options for people down here," Canouse said. "We want to not just bring an option but bring a higher end option- you know something that’s a really quality product for them to enjoy.”

Canouse said the group has been looking to break into the Columbus market for quite some time, and are excited with the prospect and the location.

Stars and Strikes was founded in 2003 by friends and neighbors Jack Canouse and Chris Albano. Headquartered in the metro Atlanta area, they have locations in eight locations in the metro Atlanta area, with the first location opening in 2005.

In September, it was announced that Launch Trampoline Park would be taking over a portion of the facilities, opening a 13,000-square foot facility in early 2016.

The company, Launch Franchising, is headquartered in Warwick, RI. For more information on the Launch Trampoline Park in Columbus, click here.

Front Porch of the South announced its closure in March and closed its doors at the end of May.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.