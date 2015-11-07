Man pulls knife on Columbus Police Officer Friday night

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Friday, Nov. 6 around 11:10 p.m. an officer responded to a call that led to a dispute between an officer and 38-year-old Marc Taylor.

According to police reports, when the officer arrived in the 500 block of 10th Street, Taylor refused to obey verbal commands and he stated that he was not going to jail.

When the officer attempted to handcuff him, Taylor pulled a knife on the officer, the officer then used a taser, causing Taylor to drop the knife.

He was taken into custody and kept trying to resist being restrained.

Taylor was charged with simple battery, aggravated assault, obstruction and aggravated assault on a police officer.

