Parade-goers and tailgaters enjoy last day of Fountain City Classic

About 45,000 people are in Columbus this weekend for the 26th annual Fountain City Classic festivities.

Before the big game Saturday, we talked with parade-goers and tailgaters.

Albany State University and Fort Valley State University have the same colors, Royal Blue and Gold. People filled the streets of Uptown Columbus. The last day of the Fountain City Classic began with a parade before the football game.

"I'm a band fan. It don't matter what school you are from, I just love to support the kids and watch them have a great time," said Marcella Cook.

Quire Cook, a Fort Valley graduate in 2015 from Columbus and her mom joined other parade goers. Bands and supporters from both schools marched from Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City to Broadway and Ninth in Columbus.

"It brings two schools together from Albany and Fort Valley. And even though we are rivals came come together and do something different," said Quire Cook.

The classic festivities continued at tailgate village with hundreds of people behind the A.J. McClung Memorial stadium. People say tailgating gets bigger every year.

Derick Pinkney from Brunswick has been living in Columbus for 16 years. For the past 15 years he would gather with his friends to tailgate.



"The good clean, honest fun. I think that's what it is," said Pinkney.

While most people say they enjoy the football game. Tailgating with food, fun and the vendors is something they enjoy the most.

"I call somebody and ask what the score is every time. Hadn't been in the game since I left college in 96'," said Carlos Matthews, an Albany State grad.

Tailgaters say they'll wrap up the 26th annual classic on Sunday.

Albany State beat Fort Valley 21-17.

