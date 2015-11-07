Albany State University alumnus proposes during FCC half-time show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It was a great week in the Valley with all of the exciting events that led up to the Fountain City Classic, but one event was unexpected for one special lady as she received a sweet proposal during half-time at the FCC.

Teddy Reese, an Albany State University alumni, planned out the proposal with only three minutes to get down on one knee to ask Chasity Ducksworth to marry him.

After the last band performed during the half-time show, Chasity was escorted onto the field for a “special presentation.”

Representative Calvin Smyre was also a part of the presentation as he escorted her onto the field and got the attention of the crowd.

“May I please have your attention for a special and one time presentation,” Rep. Smyre announced.

Then Teddy approached the field with flowers and the ring and he was then handed the microphone.

After Teddy thanked his mentors for their support, he dropped to one knee confessed his love for Chasity and asked her to marry him. She was completely in shock and while in tears she said YES!

Chasity is a local family physician and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and Teddy is a local attorney and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

