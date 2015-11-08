CSU dorm fire Sunday displaces 25; cause of fire determined an accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Following a dorm fire at Columbus State University on Sunday, the cause of the fire has been determined and announced Monday.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. Sunday after students saw smoke coming from the top of Building O. Firefighters sprang into action with several ladder trucks on scene at Courtyard II Apartments on the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard.

@WTVM fire at Columbus State University Courtyard 2 dorms pic.twitter.com/K5W6awzYO7 — Jalil Lucas (@Mr_Jalil_Lucas) November 8, 2015

The fire is now under control, but 25 students are having to find other places to live. The university is assisting the students with relocating into other vacant properties owned by CSU and hotels. The cause of the fire has been determined an accidental kitchen fire, according to CSU Public Relations Director John Lester said Monday.

Columbus State University apartment on fire....saw this dropping off my bros who go there pic.twitter.com/s7FLPNlSVv — ---Georgia Boy, Tee (@Georgia_Boy_Tee) November 8, 2015

“We want to thank the Columbus fire officials for quickly getting to the scene and putting out the fire," Lester said.

University officials worked Sunday night to relocate the 25 students living in the 10-unit building that was damaged. About 10 students were assigned a new room on campus, and the remaining students were moved to a local hotel. Officials from University Police, Student Affairs, Residence Life, Logistics, Transportation and the Counseling Center were all on scene to assist students.

Administrators explain that students where not required to have renter's insurance, so some may be forced to pocket lost property like electronics, books, and clothes.

Just a few weeks ago, resident life administrators saw first hand just how quick a fire can spread in a dorm room. It was something that might have saved lives yesterday, as everyone escaped without injury.

"We had to resident hall assistants pull the fire alarm, so it was their quick thinking that led to the students being alerted that there was something wrong and they got out," said Lester.

“We are fortunate there were no injuries, said Gina Sheeks, CSU’s vice president for Student Affairs. “I am grateful for how the whole CSU community is helping our students.”

The school provided students with sheets, comforters, towels, and soap, and all the displaced students have meal plans so it’s not clear what else they may need right now.

The Red Cross is going to the apartment complex this afternoon to help determine whether the students need anything. It’s not clear when they will be able to get into the apartments to gather their belongings.

Damage left by a fire that destroyed a Columbus State University dorm. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/z2WX7uC9aD — JenyneDonaldson WTVM (@JenyneDonaldson) November 9, 2015





The dean has protocol in place for situations like this and has notified professors. School officials will be in touch with students to make sure all their coursework is completed.

About 350 students live at Courtyard II, a housing complex owned by GreenHill Partners and leased to the university this year for student housing.

The Courtyard II Apartments is home for returning and transfer upperclassmen, serving sophomores and Global Village Special Interest Communities. There were no reported injuries.

"We are fortunate there were no injuries. I am grateful for how the whole CSU community is helping our students." -- VP Student Affairs — Columbus State Univ. (@ColumbusState) November 9, 2015

