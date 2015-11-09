GRAPHIC: Third CPD officer-involved shooting bodycam video released by GBI

A still from the third bodycam video from the Nov. 3 officer-involved shooting released by the GBI on Monday. (Source: CPD Body cam video)

Another angle from the Columbus Police Department and a suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week, and it gives the most telling and visual account of the incident released.

News Leader 9 obtained a third body camera view of the incident that led to the shooting of Towon Earl by CPD Officer Raymond Harralson on Nov. 3.

In the video, you can see an officer on the driver side door conversation with Earl, before asking him to leave the car. There, as the officer opens the driver side door, Earl throws the car into reverse, showing the officer being dragged as Earl takes off into drive.

Earl then drove into a neighboring apartment building and was shot at three times by Officer Harralson. He was shot in the leg.

Earl appearing in court again on Monday briefly for a charge that was dismissed. Earl pled not guilty and was given a $90,500 bond during court appearances on Nov. 5.

The officer who shot Earl is on a paid administrative leave. Earl had his preliminary hearing this week and his bond was set for more than $90,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court again Monday morning.

The GBI also released dash camera video of the incident as backup arrived to the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the CPD Office of Professional Standards.

