Coroner: Body found in Hale Drive identified 26-year-old Brian Antley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The remains found on Hale Drive on Oct. 22 have been identified, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says the remains have been identified as Brian Antley, 26, of Columbus. His body was located in October.

Antley, who lived in Columbus, had been missing since Sept. 13.

The cause of death is pending a toxicology and medical examiner’s report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

