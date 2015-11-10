EXCLUSIVE: Mother carjacked in busy Columbus shopping center fearful for family's safety

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus mother who was carjacked and robbed in a busy shopping center with her young children and fiance in the car wants to warn residents to stay vigilant with their families at all times. happened.

The woman, who did not want to be identified for her and her family’s safety, says when she realized what was going on, she cooperated to hoping to save the lives of her children.

"I heard someone say, 'what's up, give me what you got,' and he had a calm voice, and when I turned around, I saw a .40 cal in my face," she said. "So I immediately handed over everything that was I my hand."

It all quickly unfolded the night of Oct. 30 around 9:30 p.m. in Cross Country Plaza parking lot off Macon Road.

She quickly handed over her purse, with her cellphone and cash from her paycheck.

"So then he says, 'start the car,' and I tell him, 'I can't start the car, you have the keys,'” she said.

The woman says the suspect with the gun walked to the side of the car, where she tell him her fiance and children are inside. She said she asked him if they could leave unharmed. The fiance, who was in the backseat soothing their child, could not get out because the child locks were activated.

The family gets out of the car and the two thieves’ drive away in their 2010 black Dodge Charger, leaving them stranded and emotionally distraught.

“I saw people standing around, and no one did anything. They just kind of watched,” she said.

Columbus police found the car two days later and it had been damaged. It is now being repaired.

