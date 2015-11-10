Mother accused of locking child in shed for weeks

Starved and locked up for weeks in a hot shed during the summer are just some of the horrors a teen allegedly endured while in the custody of her adopted parents back in 2012.

On Tuesday her mother faced a Taylor County jury for cruelty to children and false imprisonment charges, and horrific allegations emerged when two workers from child protective services took the stand describing how they found a 15-year-old girl living in horrific conditions.

"She said thank you for saving my life and what took you so long," said one child protective service worker on the stand.

The two state workers who arrived at the home of Diana and Samuel Franklin say they knew something wasn't right.

"Gut instincts hit, we did not get out of the car at that moment to go and approach that area because we were not aware of what the surroundings were," a scene another described as being like a horror movie.

Child protective service workers also said the Franklin family was receiving more than $700 in cash each month to help support the victim.

The Franklin's are both facing cruelty to children and false imprisonment charges after what was found on their property. Mrs. Franklin is facing a jury this week, and her husband is set to do the same in December.



Tuesday, the state workers described how Mrs. Franklin forced her adopted daughter to live in a hot shed with no air conditioning, locking her in for weeks at a time. They also accused the woman of depriving the child of food, forcing her to read and write Bible versus as punishment, cut her hair as punishment, forced her into a chicken coop, and more.



The trial is expected to continue tomorrow, again this portion is only for Mrs. Franklin, Mr.Franklin is scheduled to appear before a judge in December.

