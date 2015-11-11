Boy has priceless reaction after finding out his mother is pregnant

(WTVM) – It’s not often a boy cries tears of joy about becoming a big brother, but for one child it’s something he has prayed for.

Teresa Dooley announced her pregnancy by giving her son several cards to read, and the first one stated, "I know you have been wishing and praying for me for a long time now." As the cards continued to be read the last one said, “look at your t-shirt.”

He then saw his mom holding a shirt that stated, “this guy is going to be a big brother.”

The tears began to roll and he started to weep for joy, and it was obvious this was the moment he had been waiting for, to become a big brother.

Take a look at the video that is sure to melt your heart.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.