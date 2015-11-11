VIDEO: Louisiana military vet survives spin in car wash brush - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Louisiana military vet survives spin in car wash brush

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
"Tornado!" Josh Hood said when he saw the surveillance footage of himself being sucked into a car wash brush. (Source" Meghan Johnson/YouTube) "Tornado!" Josh Hood said when he saw the surveillance footage of himself being sucked into a car wash brush. (Source" Meghan Johnson/YouTube)

SLIDELL, LA (WTVM) – One military veteran in Louisiana got an interesting scare at his job last month – and it was caught on surveillance camera.

Josh Hood, a military veteran, was at his job at a car wash in Slidell, LA, when he got caught in one of the soapy brushes. For more than 30 seconds, Hood was spun and tangled between the brush and a cord he was dragging. 

The video, posted by his sister-in-law Meghan Johnson on Oct. 3, shows the scary moments before and after Hood gets sucked into the high-powered brush.

“My brother-in-law recently started a job as manager of this car wash. He got a little too into his job,” Johnson wrote.

Hood told the crew at RightThisMinute on Nov. 3 that he laughed about it afterward and only walked away with just a few scratches and bumps.

Hog-tied to the brush, Hood said he was more scared during this incident than anything he went through during his time in the military.

Mobile users: You can watch the video by clicking here.  The original video can be found here. WARNING: Strong language is used; viewer discretion is advised.

