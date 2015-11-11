Be There: Georgia Milestone Test to replace CRCT for Muscogee County students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students in Muscogee County are gearing up for a rigorous test that will decide if they will pass on to the next grade.

Muscogee County students in third, fifth and eighth grade will take the Georgia Milestones test in April.

The assessment was given last school year for the first time as a pilot. But this time around the test results will determine who makes the grade.



"Our teachers we've been working for the last year to implement the criteria for the assessments and providing them with the curriculum to be successful,” Superintendent David Lewis said.



The Georgia Milestones is replacing the CRCT or the Criterion Referenced Competency Test.



To prepare students for the test, Dr. Lewis says elementary teachers are using new reading and math curricula.



''We're adopting curriculum in English Language Arts going forward this year," Dr. Lewis.



Despite the fact students didn't perform well on the test overall last April, Dr. Lewis says he's confident the district will regain its standing at the state level when students try again towards the end of the school year.

For questions about the Georgia Milestone, click here for the link to the Georgia Department of Education's page.

