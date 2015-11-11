Be There: Georgia Milestone Test to replace CRCT for Muscogee Co - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Georgia Milestone Test to replace CRCT for Muscogee County students

(Source: Georgia Department of Education) (Source: Georgia Department of Education)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students in Muscogee County are gearing up for a rigorous test that will decide if they will pass on to the next grade. 

Muscogee County students in third, fifth and eighth grade will take the Georgia Milestones test in April.

The assessment was given last school year for the first time as a pilot. But this time around the test results will determine who makes the grade.

"Our teachers we've been working for the last year to implement the criteria for the assessments and providing them with the curriculum to be successful,” Superintendent David Lewis said.
 
The Georgia Milestones is replacing the CRCT or the Criterion Referenced Competency Test.

To prepare students for the test, Dr. Lewis says elementary teachers are using new reading and math curricula.

''We're adopting curriculum in English Language Arts going forward this year," Dr. Lewis.

Despite the fact students didn't perform well on the test overall last April, Dr. Lewis says he's confident the district will regain its standing at the state level when students try again towards the end of the school year.

For questions about the Georgia Milestone, click here for the link to the Georgia Department of Education's page.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly