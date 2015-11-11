Adoptive daughter testifies in day 2 of chicken coop child abuse case

New details emerged during a Taylor County trial on Thursday about the 18-year-old victim who alleges her adoptive parents locked her in a chicken coop, sometimes up to seven days without food or water.

New details emerged during a Taylor County trial on Thursday about the 18-year-old victim who alleges her adoptive parents locked her in a chicken coop, sometimes up to seven days without food or water.

"I thought she was talking to a dog" was how one witness testified a woman allegedly treated her adopted daughter, as a child abuse trial out of Taylor County continued Friday. The adoptive mother is accused of, among other things, punishing her daughter by locking her in a chicken coop for days, sometimes naked.

Troubling allegations of unsanitary living conditions, beatings, and food deprivation continued to emerge Wednesday in a Taylor County trial.

The alleged victim in the case described troubling words that she says her caretaker repeated to her often like "we are stuck with you" and "we don't love you."

WARNING: Other gruesome allegations might be disturbing to some.

The now 18-year-old victim who took the stand Wednesday, described extensive abuse she says she endured as a child at the hands of Diana and Samuel Franklin, her adopted parents.

The young woman detailed how she was starved, eventually leading to her resorting to dog food and scraps from a compost containing chicken waste to fight the hunger. She detailed how the unsanitary food made her physically sick.



The victim also described being locked up in an outdoor shelter with only a shirt and no under garments or pants until her menstruation ended.

She also says she was locked up in various buildings on the family's property for sometimes days at a time, including a chicken coop that she testifies she was forced to stay in, in cold and hot weather, sometimes even forced to do so naked.



"She said I better be thankful for what I have, and I told her I don't have anything, and she's like 'you have the clothes on your back' and I said that's all I have, and she got mad and told me to take it off in the yard and walk to the chicken coop," she said.

The woman also claims the Franklin's used a shock collar on her. Statements from the defense imply religious doctrine was the means for how they punished their adopted daughter.

Right now Mrs. Franklin is being tried, in December Mr. Franklin is set to face a jury as well.

The trial will continue once again on Thursday.

