Harris County couple raising funds to adopt baby

November is National Adoption Month and more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S.

More than 100,000 of those children are waiting for an adoptive home. Child advocates are hoping to get the word out about the benefits of adopting or fostering a child.

Marc and Brianne Womack of Shiloh, GA in Harris County wants to do their part to bring a child home and encourage others to do the same.

The two spend a lot of time tending to their farm animals, and soon they're planning to add a new addition to help make their family even more complete.

"A little boy, ages from 0-4 weeks. We have name for him. It's Ezekiel Thomas Womack," said Brianne Womack.

The Womacks are choosing adoption as a way to start their family. It's something they both wanted to do, even before they knew each other and married two years ago.

"Adoption is a beautiful picture of Christ and what he has done for us. Adopting us in from children of wrath to children of glory," said Brianne.

The couple are in the early stages of adoption process called home study.

"It looks at your home, your finances and everything that you have and says it this a worthy family that can take care of your child," said Marc Womack.

Since starting the adoption process a month ago, it's been lots of paperwork and expenses to cover.

The Womacks are coordinating several fundraisers to raise $25,000 to $35,000 to cover adoption and legal fees.

They are hoping others will see all of the positive things adoption can bring to families.

"We have many friends trying to conceive but they can't. They are willing to adopt," said Brianne.

"It's a beautiful thing to reach and help a helpless child and give them something they normally wouldn't be able to get," said Marc.

While adoption is happening sooner than the couple expected, they plan to conceive children on their own when the time is right.

"We believes this is the Lord's perfect timing for us to grow our family with this new baby," said Brianne.

If everything goes as planned, they should have their baby boy in 3-6 months. The Womacks say they also want to get into the foster care system and have foster children in their home.

Two fundraisers are coming up to where people can donate to the cause of the Womacks adopting a baby.

The first is a photo shoot in Cartersville on Saturday, November 14. The second is also a photo shoot the next day on Sunday, November 15. The location will be downtown on the bridge just down the steps from the water tower at the Eagle Phenix.

There will be three sites and you and your family will have about 10 minutes with each photographer for some truly amazing photographs at a crazy deal.

Nov 14, 15

1:30 - 4 p.m. time slots (half hour sessions)

$50

Give yourself about 30 min - 45 min for whole process

Come on down to the bridge/island downtown Columbus a few minutes before your time

Email Brianne for a spot at abriannewomack@gmail.com

Photos will be posted on a smugmug page where you can download full resolution images for your Christmas cards or prints

To give a donation to Brianne and Marc Womack, visit their You Caring page.

