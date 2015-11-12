Ticket prices announced for Elton John's Columbus concert stop in 2016

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In an announcement made this morning on the Sunny 100 Facebook page, the incomparable Elton John and His Band will bring his upcoming tour to Columbus in 2016.

The pop music legend will stop in Columbus as a part of his Wonderful Crazy Night tour on Wednesday, March 16, 2016 at the Columbus Civic Center.

It will be John’s first-ever visit to the Fountain City, and will be one stop on his nine-city concert tour.

Ticket prices range from $27.45 to $136.50, according to Ticketmaster.com, plus additional fees. Pre-sale tickets for purchase begin on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. EST. Public ticket sales for the concert will begin on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

“The simple truth is I want to spend more time with my family and less time touring,” John said. “I am all too aware of how precious the time ahead is. My sons are growing up so quickly. Their early years are just flying by and I want to be there with them. This concert will give me a chance to say thank you to my fans here who have been so faithful over the decades. It’s always important for me to bring my music to everyone.”

Elton John’s band features Nigel Olsson (part of Elton’s original three-piece band) on drums, Davey Johnstone (who first recorded with Elton in 1971 and joined the band a year later) on guitar, John Mahon on percussion, Kim Bullard on keyboards and Matt Bissonette on bass.

Wonderful Crazy Night will be John’s 33rd studio album in a career that spans five decades, and is set to be released on Feb. 5, 2016, according to Billboard.

And the Columbus Civic Center is warning folks in the Chattahoochee Valley about spammers ahead of the ticket sales.

"No tickets will be available before 10 am Friday November 20th. Please do not be fooled by scalping/fishing websites attempting to fool you into purchasing prior. Please note disclaimer on Civic Center website and do not purchase until the on-sale," Civic Center Director Ross Horner said. "Ticket information and maps will be available on Monday - no information otherwise is correct. Thank you for sharing this information."

John released the first track from the upcoming album in October, entitled "Looking Up."

